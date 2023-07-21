Former WWE champion has teased a huge match at AEW All In

AEW All In is fast approaching, and the event might play host to a huge match featuring a former WWE Superstar.

Samoa Joe is a world-traveled athlete who has won a championship in nearly every major wrestling promotion. Be it WWE, AEW, NOAH, or TNA, Joe has held championship gold all around the world. He currently holds the ROH World Television Championship.

Speaking on Battleground Podcast, Samoa Joe teased a match against Zack Sabre Jr at the AEW All In pay-per-view, which will emanate from Wembley Stadium in London on August 27, 2023.

Zack Sabre Jr. is an English wrestler currently signed with New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW), where he is the inaugural and current NJPW World Television Champion. He is well known for his technical wrestling abilities. He participated in the inaugural AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door event last year, where he lost to Claudio Castagnoli.

Samoa Joe had a menacing message for Zack Sabre Jr. The former WWE United States Champion indirectly threatened Zack by saying he would beat him in his backyard and ruin his Christmas and family events.

"But Zack, he’s home, right? Does he really want that to happen to him in his backyard? Mum can finally make it out for the matches and I smear you all over the canvas? Do you really wanna ruin Christmas? That’s all I’m really saying here because it’s gonna be awkward coming out of summertime and you can’t walk right. It’s just me, you know? If I’m thinking about the family events and how I wanna arrange this and I’m Zack, I’m like, ‘Eh, maybe not the best time to really go after Joe.' So yeah, we’ll see."

Samoa Joe also issued a warning to whomever his opponent ends up being at All In, saying that someone will have a bad night, but he hopes that it is not one of the local (British) boys.

“I know I’m gonna be there and somebody’s gonna have a bad night but hopefully it’s not one of the local boys, you know? Because we all wanna have a pint afterwards. Call it kissing cousins and just walk away from it okay, right? No big deal. Everybody is friends and family.” (H/T Inside the Ropes)

It is known that Joe is not one to issue empty threats. It will be interesting to see whether a match between Samoa Joe and Zack Sabre Jr. will happen at All In.

Samoa Joe recently lost to CM Punk on AEW Collision

Samoa Joe and CM Punk fought in the semi-final match of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament – an encounter considered 18 years in the making.

In the match, CM Punk defeated Joe for the first time in his career to advance to the finals.

Punk, however, lost the final of the Owen Hart Tournament to Ricky Starks.

