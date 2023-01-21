Former WWE Cruiserweight Champion accepts Darby Allin's challenge on AEW Rampage

Darby Allin laid out a TNT title challenge during the latest episode of AEW Rampage, calling out all members of the House of Black before singling out Buddy Matthews. Matthews has since responded, and their bout is on.

Darby won the title from Samoa Joe during the first AEW Dynamite of 2023, going on to revive the TNT title open challenge and making regular title defenses. Thus far, he has defended against Mike Bennett, Juice Robinson, and Kushida.

He appeared for a promo segment during Rampage, where he recalled September 2022 when he and Sting defeated the House of Black in trios and tag team action. He then laid out the challenge for Buddy Matthews, the one member of the House of Black he has yet to face in singles action.

Matthews has since accepted the challenge over social media. He made a bold proclamation that he would take Allin's soul.

"I will take your soul from you as collateral!" Buddy Matthews tweeted.

Buddy Matthews has not competed in a singles match since August last year. During which, he defeated Serpentico on an episode of AEW Rampage. He has wrestled multiple times between now and then, teaming with the House of Black.

