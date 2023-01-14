Former WWE Cruiserweight Champion set to make AEW debut next week

Triple H is currently the Chief Content Officer of WWE. Prior to taking up the role, The Game was the Head of Creative on NXT. One of his proteges on NXT was former Cruiserweight Champion KUSHIDA, who is set to make his AEW debut next week.

The former WWE Superstar kicked off his wrestling career in Japan. Since his debut in 2006, he has competed in multiple promotions. 13 years after wrestling on the independent scene, he made his WWE debut in 2019. He appeared on the September 10 episode of 205 Live, moved to NXT, and managed to capture the Cruiserweight title in a short period.

After being released from the company, KUSHIDA signed with New Japan Pro Wrestling. During the main event of AEW Rampage, it was announced that next week on Dynamite, Darby Allin's TNT Title Open Challenge match is scheduled to take place. The challenger was revealed to be the six-time IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion.

AEW President Tony Khan confirmed this via Twitter as well.

"This Wednesday, Jan 18 Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite Fresno, CA Live on @TBSNetwork 8pm ET/7pm CT TNT Championship Open Challenge @DarbyAllin vs Kushida TNT Champion Darby Allin will defend the title in an open challenge Wednesday vs former ROH World Television Champion Kushida!" Tony Khan tweeted.

Darby Allin successfully defended his title on tonight's episode of Rampage against Juice Robinson and is set to face the former NXT Cruiserweight Champion this Wednesday.

Do you think KUSHIDA will dethrone the champion on his debut? Let us know in the comments section below.

