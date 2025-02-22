Former WWE Diva makes a huge announcement on future after AEW exit

A former WWE Diva recently made her exit from AEW. With her wrestling chapter in Tony Khan's company over, she shed light on her future plans.

This was Maria Kanellis, who had joined AEW in 2022. In a recent conversation on her Adult Conversations podcast, Maria spoke about her future. As her contract was coming up with WWE's rival company, Kanellis figured that wrestling was something she wanted to take a step back from and focus on other things in her life.

"As my contract was coming up, I was very much like, I went back and forth. I'm like, 'Okay, what do I want to be next? Where do I want to go? Do I want to do this? Do I want to try and fight for this company or go this way?' At the end of the day, I kind of took a step back and was like, 'You know what, I don't think I want that right now.' I want to be a mom. I want that to be enough, but I also want to find fulfillment in other things that I'm super passionate about."

Furthermore, the former WWE Superstar claimed that she would be open to future opportunities in wrestling and contribute to the business with the right one if the time was right.

"If the right opportunity comes around, and there is an opportunity, whether it be a couple of months of doing something in wrestling or to help out somewhere or do a camp or that kind of stuff, I'm not going to say no, but at the same time, it's just not where I want to be." [H/T - Fightful]

Former WWE star Maria Kanellis reveals other things she is passionate about after exiting AEW

In the same video, Maria Kanellis stated that she wanted to figure out other things she was passionate about apart from her time wrestling in promotions like WWE. She had a few ideas that she was already doing such as creating vases, modelling and styling for photoshoots.

Furthermore, the former WWE 24/7 Champion also revealed that there had been a panic every time her wrestling contracts came up. She claimed that she wanted peace right now and did not want to land in an angry place, much like it had happened before.

"I kind of want to figure that out before I jump back into something. I want to figure out these other things that I'm super passionate about. 'Do I want to continue being a florist and creating these amazing vases for people. What else would I want to do?' I still love doing photoshoots and styling photoshoots. 'Do I want to move more in a stylist direction?' It's this thing of, I'm trying to give myself time and space to think about what I want. So many times, I think about, 'Okay, contract is up, I have to sign another contract.' It's this panic. I've done it so many times and I just don't know if that's what I want right now. Anything could change. I feel like I'm making peace with it now. There was a while when I wasn't making peace with it. There was a while when I was angry. Very, very angry." [H/T - Fightful]

With Maria Kanellis set to explore her life outside wrestling for now, it will be interesting to see what the future holds for the First Lady of Wrestling.

