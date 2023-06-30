Former WWE Diva returning to the ring for the first time in 4 years 

In an interesting turn of events, former WWE Superstar Maria Kanellis is set to make her in-ring return.

Her last in-ring competition was during the 24/7 title charade of WWE back in 2019, where she and her husband, Mike Kanellis, went back and forth as champions.

Maria Kanellis has had a two-decade-long carer, with most of it being with WWE. In her early times with the company, she competed in the women's division. On her second stint, however, she worked as a heel alongside her husband, Mike Kanellis, as the two would disrupt the main roster and even 205 Live at the time.

On the June 29 episode of Ring of Honor, a segment between Mike Bennett, Maria Kanellis-Bennett, and Matt Taven of The Kingdom, along with ROH Board Member Jerry Lynn, was featured.

After an exchange of words between Lynn and Mike Bennett regarding their past history in the ring back in 2012, the former set up a six-man tag team match. The Kingdom would take on The Infantry and Trish Adora, with Maria Kanellis being forced to compete in-ring for this six-man Mixed Tag Team match.

Maria Kanellis goes into detail about her former WWE gimmick

In her first year with WWE, Maria Kanellis was a "ditzy" backstage interviewer on RAW. In short, the scatterbrained personality of her character was purely for entertainment, unlike the current backstage interviewers in the promotion who ask serious questions or even, at times, contribute to storylines.

On the AEW Unrestricted Podcast, Kanellis looked back at those times and mentioned that while indeed she was thankful for those humble beginnings of her career, it was her worst nightmare at the time.

She then said that it provided great experiences for her as she interacted with many members of the roster.

"It was my worst nightmare at the time. I'm so grateful now, because of that, and being that kind of character I got to work with everybody because they could play off of me. They could get their characters over because I was ditzy."

𝓜. @MissBellaOrton can’t wait to see her back in action! Maria Kanellis IS GETTING BACK in that ring!can’t wait to see her back in action! Maria Kanellis IS GETTING BACK in that ring! 😍😭 can’t wait to see her back in action! https://t.co/WFMK0PyK4e

Maria Kanellis is set to appear in the ring after more than four years, and fans who have seen her at her peak in the business will definitely be excited about this.

What are your thoughts about Maria Kanellis' in-ring return announcement? Let us know in the comments section below.

Sgt. Slaughter finally addresses the current, ongoing Lacey Evans controversy right here.

Poll : 0 votes