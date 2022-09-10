"Sense that there is now big time heat" - WWE veteran on how he would have dealt with the backstage turmoil following CM Punk's recent comments (Exclusive)

Vince Russo has explained how he would have dealt with the situation following CM Punk's controversial comments at the All Out media scrum.

Punk's statement allegedly sparked a backstage brawl between him and The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks) after the former called the trio "irresponsible EVPs." Reports have suggested that the faction confronted CM Punk in his locker room, resulting in a heated altercation between the two sides.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, the former WWE writer highlighted that he would have gotten CM Punk to leave the building if he was a consultant in AEW.

"The first thing I am going to do is this, the second thing I am going to do, if I have half a brain, to sense that there is now big time heat. Okay now what I am going to do is find my security team. And I am going to tell my security team you stay with Punk and my directions to Punk are going to be 'bro you need to leave the building.'" (1:35 - 2:00)

Russo also noted that he would take a day to deal with the heated situation while praising Hangman Page for leaving the building early on Sunday.

"'They are hot, nothing is going to happen in my time, let cooler heads prevail tomorrow, you need to leave the building.' I would have security stay with him till he packed his bags, gather Larry and leave the building. The only one let cooler heads prevail was, thank God hangman page had left. I don't know from Adam. I will put security with Punk and put him out of the building and deal with this tomorrow." (2:00 - 2:47)

CM Punk was stripped of his AEW World Championship after the backstage brawl with The Elite

Tony Khan kicked off this week's episode of Dynamite with a video announcing that the AEW World and Trios Championships had been vacated.

The decision came as CM Punk, Kenny Omega, and The Elite were reportedly suspended due to the backstage fight. Khan also announced a brand new tournament to crown the new world champion during the show.

The Death Triangle and Best Friends squared off on the same episode for the AEW World Trios Championship, with the former emerging as the winners.

Meanwhile, Jon Moxley is scheduled to face Sammy Guevara, and Bryan Danielson is set to take on Chris Jericho in the semi-finals of the world championship tournament. It remains to be seen who becomes the new champion at Grand Slam.

Please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any quotes from the article.

Stone Cold Steve Austin just entered another Hall of Fame. Details are right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Pratik Singh