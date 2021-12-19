Former WWE Intercontinental Champion praises Hook's AEW debut

On last week's AEW Rampage, Hook made his in-ring debut beating Fuego Del Sol in singles action. Both fans and critics praised Hook following the match, and his merch went to #1 on Pro Wrestling Tees, displacing CM Punk from the top spot for the first time in four months.

Lance Storm and Bryan Alvarez recently discussed Hook's in-ing debut. Speaking on the latest edition of Figure Four Daily, Storm praised how AEW booked Hook on his debut and felt that the 22-year old has a ton of potential:

"I thought it was a very good debut. I thought he looked great. I thought they were smart with the way they did it. He had a presence. I think he has a ton of potential as a young guy with a look, with a bit of attitude. I think he did great."

"It was a three minute squash where he didn't really sell at all. In my opinion, the jury's still out on how good he is, but I thought it was a great debut. I thought they did a hell of a job and I'd certainly be protecting him if I were in charge, trying to get the most out of him because...getting young people on TV who young people can relate to, and he seems to have a look and a presence that younger people like."

Next week, Hook's second AEW bout takes place

Hook's next AEW match will take place on the Christmas Day edition of Rampage, where he faces Bear Boulder of Bear Country.

The Christmas edition of Rampage will be, as usual, taped after Wednesday night's edition of Dynamite which takes place from the Greensboro Coliseum from Greensboro, North Carolina.

