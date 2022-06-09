"Your husband is on television" - Former WWE Intercontinental Champion responds to Renee Paquette after she surprisingly calls top AEW star her 'favorite person'

Lance Storm has responded to Renee Paquette after she recently praised AEW's Eddie Kingston.

The Mad King has been involved in a feud with the Jericho Appreciation Society over the past few weeks. He teamed up with The Blackpool Combat Club, Santana, and Ortiz to take on The Wizard's stable at Double or Nothing 2022.

Taking to Twitter, Paquette claimed that Kingston was her favorite person on television. To which Storm responded by reminding the former WWE commentator that her husband Jon Moxley is also on the same show.

Storm hilariously wrote the following in his tweet:

"You know your husband is on television right?"

Check out the interaction between Lance Storm and Renee Paquette on Twitter:

Lance Storm @LanceStorm twitter.com/reneepaquette/… Renee Paquette @ReneePaquette LOL EDDIE KINGSTON IS MY FAVORITE PERSON ON TELEVISION LOL EDDIE KINGSTON IS MY FAVORITE PERSON ON TELEVISION 😂😂😂😂 You know your husband is on television right? You know your husband is on television right? 😂 twitter.com/reneepaquette/…

On this week's AEW Dynamite, Kingston competed in a Battle Royal, with the winner facing Jon Moxley later that same night. The Mad King put up a solid performance but couldn't get his hand raised as Jericho Appreciation Society's Jake Hager eliminated him from the match.

Shortly afterward, Kingston cut a promo on Hager. The two men will now collide this week on AEW Rampage in a huge singles match.

The AEW audience seemingly agreed with Renee Paquette's take on Twitter

In response to Lance Storm, the AEW audience agreed with Renee Paquette and her tweet.

The former WWE personality cleared the air regarding her tweet, suggesting that her husband will always be her first priority. Paquette's follow-up tweet can be seen below:

Renee Paquette @ReneePaquette @LanceStorm He is always number one. That goes without saying. But, of the options that are NOT my husband, Eddie is so great! @LanceStorm He is always number one. That goes without saying. But, of the options that are NOT my husband, Eddie is so great! 😂

Here are some of the most interesting tweets from fans:

Kingston is currently feuding against Chris Jericho and his faction. Despite that, one fan suggested that The Mad King should be inserted into the AEW World Championship picture at some point down the line.

Check out the tweet below:

Diamanté Loco @Diamante_Loco @ReneePaquette @LanceStorm Hopefully we get Eddie getting the world title somewhere down the line. That will be a hell of a story! @ReneePaquette @LanceStorm Hopefully we get Eddie getting the world title somewhere down the line. That will be a hell of a story!

Interestingly enough, on the same episode of Dynamite, Jon Moxley qualified for the Interim AEW World Championship match at Forbidden Door after beating Kyle O'Reilly. The former world champion will face either Hiroshi Tanahashi or Hirooki Goto, who will square off in a singles match at NJPW Dominion 6.12.

A potential feud between Moxley and Kingston over the Interim AEW World Championship should really be interesting.

