Former WWE Intercontinental Championship makes AEW debut at All In 2024

A former WWE Intercontinental Champion has made his shocking debut in AEW at All In. The star in question is none other than Ricochet.

The One and Only was written off WWE television after he chose not to renew his contract with the Stamford-based promotion last month. The rumors of his eventual AEW arrival started to emerge shortly after, with many stars like Will Ospreay also teasing his debut in the promotion.

In the Casino Gauntlet Battle Royal at All In, Ricochet made his surprising entrance and received a huge ovation from the All Elite Wrestling fans. He shockingly kept his WWE name and will be known as Ricochet in All Elite Wrestling. The commentators acknowledged the rumors about his arrival as he made his way to the ring.

However, despite showing his incredible skills in the match, the highflyer came up short of winning the match as Christian Cage emerged victorious. AEW President Tony Khan, who is a huge fan of Ricochet's work, officially welcomed him to the roster as he made a tweet during the battle royal.

Richochet now has many dream matches with the likes of Will Ospreay, Swerve Strickland, MJF, PAC, and more in the Jacksonville-based promotion. We will have to wait and see who the former WWE star faces in his singles debut in All Elite Wrestling.

