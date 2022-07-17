"That's gonna live forever" - Former WWE manager is a big fan of AEW's Sammy Guevara, comments on brutal cage match spot (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Ricardo Rodriguez is a huge fan of AEW star Sammy Guevara. He recently expressed his awe at the latter's recent brutal spot in the Blood and Guts last month.

Guevara is one of AEW's rising stars and a member of the Jericho Appreciation Society. He is among the only two stars to capture the TNT Championship on three occasions in the promotion. The Spanish God was recently embroiled in a heated feud with Scorpio Sky before siding with his new faction during Road Rager 2022.

During his exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Rodriguez had nothing but praise for Guevara. The former WWE manager further highlighted that he shared some pointers with The Spanish God during the Pro Wrestling Organization event in Egypt.

"When we were just talking in Egypt, I realized he's a smart kid, he's a very smart kid and the only weird advice that I really said to him was like 'take advantage of the agents that they have in AEW because they have such amazing minds.' I hope he does, I believe he is smart enough to do so." [From 11:54 - 12:16]

Rodriguez then expressed his astonishment at some of Guevara's most dangerous spots against Eddie Kingston and Cody Rhodes.

"That dive off of the.... well the dive.... when he got thrown over by Eddie Kingston was brutal and obviously that cutter with Cody [Rhodes] on the ladder, that's gonna live forever." [From 12:32 - 12:41]

Check out Ricardo's interview below:

Ricardo Rodriguez sent well-wishes to AEW stars Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti

During the same interview, Ricardo Rodriguez appreciated Sammy Guevara's recent success and newfound love life. He then wished Guevara and his partner, Tay Conti, the best of luck in their future.

"I'm happy for his success, his newfound romance, love with Tay Conti. I hope they have a great future together but yeah, I'm super happy for Sammy, super happy for Sammy." [From 12:20 - 12:31]

Drain Before Dishonor @DrainBamager



Sammy proposed at Eiffel Tower and Tay said YES. Amazing. Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti are engaged!Sammy proposed at Eiffel Tower and Tay said YES. Amazing. Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti are engaged!💍Sammy proposed at Eiffel Tower and Tay said YES. Amazing. https://t.co/lfDqkrN5SO

Guevara and Conti got engaged last month in Paris, France, a few days after Double or Nothing 2022. They also featured in a popular relationship angle on AEW TV, especially during The Spanish God's TNT Championship reign.

Outside of the promotion, they are the current AAA World Mixed Tag Team Champions after securing the title at TripleMania XXX: Monterey on April 30. It will be interesting to see what's next for the power couple in All Elite Wrestling.

What are your thoughts on Ricardo Rodriguez's comments on Sammy Guevara? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

If you take quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

A former WWE star is reluctant to manage Brock Lesnar. Here's the reason why.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far