"He has no idea how to talk about other people" - Former WWE manager blasts Jake Roberts promo on AEW Dynamite

Former WWE manager Jim Cornette has weighed in on the recent promo by Jake Roberts on AEW Dynamite. While "The Snake" is usually seen as one of the most reliable promos in the business, Cornette believes that Roberts only knows how to talk about himself.

On the April 20th edition of AEW Dynamite, Roberts was revealed to be the next man in line to take a payment from MJF to take out Wardlow. Jake took the money on behalf of Lance Archer, who will face Mr. Mayhem on the April 27th episode of Dynamite.

Speaking on the latest episode of "The Jim Cornette Experience", the former WWE manager reviewed the segment and thought that while Roberts was engaging, he didn't get his point across because he doesn't know how to get other people over:

“There in lies the problem with a great wrestling promo trying to become a manager. He has no idea how to talk about other people and get other people over, and we are all a little less mentally nimble than we were when we were younger. Jake [Roberts] can still tell these dark and sinister with his promos but sometimes it sounds like he starts in the middle and you lost something at the beginning. Or sometimes it sound like he left the end off, and he never talks about the guy he’s managing!” said Jim Cornette (00:51)

MJF gave Jake Roberts an envelope of cash and wanted Lance Archer to take out Wardlow.

Jake Roberts made a one-off appearance for AEW ahead of the All Out pay-per-view in 2019 before joining the company as a manager in March 2020. Since then, the WWE legend has appeared sporadically as the mouthpiece for his client, Lance Archer.

This week's AEW Dynamite is another loaded show

Outside of Wardlow and Archer facing off for the enjoyment of MJF and Jake Roberts' bank account, the April 27th edition of AEW Dynamite will feature a diverse range of matches and segments.

This week will mark the emergence of the Undisputed Elite as Adam Cole, reDRagon and The Young Bucks take on the makeshift team of The Varsity Blondes, Dante Martin, Lee Johnson and Brock Anderson.

Also on the show, Hikaru Shida will take on Serena Deeb in a street fight, both members of FTR will battle for a place in the Owen Hart Cup Tournament, and Sammy Guevara will defend his newly-won TNT Championship against former champion Scorpio Sky in a ladder match.

