"Couldn't get any worse" - Former WWE manager claims Adam Cole's AEW run has gotten worse with time

Former WWE manager Jim Cornette has further criticized Adam Cole's current run with AEW. The veteran stated that the promotion caused Cole to lose to their "school mascot."

The former NXT Champion is currently on the back of a loss to Orange Cassidy in a Lights Out Match. Due to the match being unsanctioned, the loss hasn't reflected on Cole's AEW win-loss record.

Jim Cornette discussed Cole's promo on his Experience podcast. He claimed the former WWE star's booking couldn't get any worse, as he went from losing to Orange Cassidy to facing Evil Uno of The Dark Order.

"You thought it couldn't get any worse than Adam Cole, former NXT Superstar, darling of The Undisputed Era, comes into a company, does a program with, and is defeated by the school mascot. And he's in the back, doing a promo, and he's doing a serious promo about he didn't get beat by pockets [Orange Cassidy] because it was a Lights Out Match and it's not on his record. But everybody's gonna see a new side of me, Friday night, I'm gonna take what I want and everybody's expected to hear, 'Okay, he's suddenly gonna become serious again'. Because Friday I'm going to beat pizzeria Uno [Evil Uno]," said Jim Cornette. [0:11-0:56]

Check out Jim Cornette speaking about Cole's promo before his match against Evil Uno on Rampage:

Adam Cole exacted revenge on Evil Uno during AEW Rampage

Adam Cole was in a bad mood on AEW Rampage as he made quick work of Evil Uno. The former dominated the match throughout and hit The Boom to pick up the win.

After the match, Cole made his intentions clear. The former NXT Champion took the mic and named some of the superstars he has beaten in AEW so far. He reiterated that his loss to Orange Cassidy from Dynamite did not reflect his records.

The former WWE Superstar further proclaimed that he has traveled the globe for years and has won world championships everywhere. Cole concluded by making a bold statement, suggesting becoming the AEW World Champion.

Edited by Angana Roy