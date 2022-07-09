"You can't mess with it" - Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell praises AEW star's gimmick, calls it 'one of the best' (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently heaped praise on AEW star Danhausen's gimmick, saying it was one of the best he had seen in a long time.

On this week's episode of AEW Rampage, Cassidy went up against Tony Nese, with Danhausen and Mark Sterling in their respective corners. In the end, Danhausen gave a low blow to Sterling and cursed Nese, allowing Freshly Squeezed to pick up the victory.

While discussing the match on this week's Smack Talk, Mantell said Mr. Very Nice, Very Evil was one of the best gimmicks he has seen in a while.

"I think that's one of the best gimmicks I've seen in a long, long time because it kinda books itself. The people like it, it's a..... you can't mess with it and if you wanna get heat on a heel, beat up little Danhausen and card him.... card him out. Beat the odd, they'll be mad, especially the kids. When the kids come, the parents gonna bring 'em," Mantell said. [1:02:47 - 1:03:12]

Check out this week's episode here:

Check out the results of this week's Rampage here.

Dutch Mantell says Danhausen's character would be 'dead' had WWE creative invented it

Before praising Danhausen's gimmick, Dutch Mantell earlier stated that if the character was created in WWE, it would've been underutilized.

"If Danhausen is invented by WWE creative, I don't wanna be too harsh here, he'd already be dead. That was a gimmick that kid invented. He does it well, does it great, he knows how to do it. If creative knows what they're doing, they just lead him the path and say 'you tell me what you need to say here' because he knows," [1:02:18 - 1:02:45]

Forbidden Drain🚪 @DrainBamager



This AEW post-show stuff is just so wonderful. Danhausen curses William Regal and he sells it like crazy.This AEW post-show stuff is just so wonderful. Danhausen curses William Regal and he sells it like crazy. 😂This AEW post-show stuff is just so wonderful. https://t.co/ecXiFfM6L2

Mr. Very Nice, Very Evil is one of the most popular stars AEW has to offer right now. His witty persona and his ability to "curse" people has quickly made him a fan favorite.

If you take quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

Were there plans for an Undertaker vs. Sting match? Find out right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far