"Never seen that finish before" – Former WWE manager gives honest take on Brody King's big win and AEW's double-ring setup (Exclusive)

Dutch Mantell gave his honest take on Brody King's win on this week's episode of AEW Rampage.

The House of Black member became the #1 contender for the Interim AEW World Championship. He'll face Jon Moxley on the upcoming episode of Dynamite.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell praised the finish to the Royal Rampage Match. He was a fan of the two-ring setup and even liked the finish involving King and Darby Allin:

"It was a nice setup and I think it was well produced. I liked the finish, when he [Brody King] had him [Darby Allin in a sleeper hold] and dropped him. He dropped him like a bad habit and I've never seen that finish before and that's all he had to do."

Brody King eliminated Darby Allin in a unique finish to the Royal Rampage Match

The Royal Rampage Match featured a red and a blue ring. It started with former AEW World Champion Hangman Adam Page on the red side with Powerhouse Hobbs.

The blue side featured Darby Allin and Tony Nese as both rings slowly started filling up with wrestlers.

Rush, Andrade El Idolo's La Faccion Ingobernable stablemate, made his AEW in-ring debut. Matt Hardy also made his return to in-ring action.

The final two competitors on each side were Allin and Brody King. The former TNT Champion was decimated by King, who locked in the sleeper hold and eliminated Allin by simply dropping him outside the ring.

King now has the opportunity to win the first title for The House of Black in AEW. Meanwhile, Moxley won the Interim AEW World Championship by beating Hiroshi Tanahashi at Forbidden Door.

