×
Create
Notifications

"He's not a good talker" - Former WWE manager points out the issue regarding Dan Lambert in AEW (Exclusive)

Dan Lambert has made his presence known in AEW in recent months
Dan Lambert has made his presence known in AEW in recent months
Soumik Datta
FEATURED WRITER
comments icon
Modified Mar 06, 2022 03:25 AM IST
News

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell has revealed his issue regarding Dan Lambert. Mantell believes that Lambert was never a good fit in TNA and has suggested how AEW could use him better.

Lambert has been a part of AEW for a while now. Over the past few months, the American Top Team owner has been managing The Men Of The Year. He also recently aligned himself with the returning Lance Archer.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Smack Talk, Mantell claimed that Lambert isn't a bad talker, but he isn't that good either. He concluded by stating that AEW needs to go more in-depth with him.

"Now Dan Lambert, he runs a school? In Miami? TNA had him for a while and I never understood how he really fit in. I don't think he fit in TNA that well. Not a bad talker but he's not a good talker either, because I'm not aware of what he's got. You gotta go more in-depth with him and his connections in that world," said Mantell. [48:52 – 50:09]
#DanLambert made an offer to @TonyKhan he couldn't refuse:@ScorpioSky v Champ @sammyguevara for TNT Title next WED on #AEWDynamite and Lambert promises to bring @paigevanzant to sign an #AEW contract this SUNDAY @ #AEWRevolution LIVE on PPV! Tune in NOW to #AEWRampage on TNT! https://t.co/KCiM0wGbte

Lambert seems to be settling into his role with Men of the Year, but some fans still aren't ready to accept him as a regular part of AEW programming. The MMA trainer is known for his long-winded promos in which he cuts down the modern pro wrestling style.

Check out Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Smack Talk below:

Dan Lambert has previously competed in an AEW ring

Since arriving in AEW, Dan Lambert has brought some of the biggest names from mixed martial arts to accompany him in the promotion. UFC veterans Junior dos Santos and Andrei Arlovski have already appeared and competed in AEW.

I had offered a 7th spot in the Face of the Revolution match to 2021 winner @ScorpioSky but instead I just bartered with Dan Lambert: Scorpio Sky will challenge the winner of tonight’s 3 way #AEWRampage TNT Title match this Wednesday @ Dynamite + @paigevanzant will sign with @AEW twitter.com/tonykhan/statu…

Paige VanZant, who is now set to sign with AEW as per Tony Khan, has almost been a regular in the promotion. Her husband, current Bellator fighter Austin Vanderford, has also made his presence known in AEW.

UFC sensation Jorge Masvidal has also appeared in AEW during American Top Team's feud against The Inner Circle. 'Gamebred' even hit a running knee strike to Chris Jericho, who was feuding with Lambert at the time.

At AEW Full Gear, Lambert teamed up with Scorpio Sky, Ethan Page, and his fighters from ATT to face The Inner Circle. The team led by Chris Jericho walked out as the eventual winners.

Also Read Article Continues below

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling Smack Talk and provide a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Edited by Jacob Terrell
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी