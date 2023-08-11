Former WWE manager says IMPACT Wrestling wasted Eddie Kingston's run

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell has openly expressed his opinions about IMPACT Wrestling's utilization of Eddie Kingston during his tenure with the promotion.

Kingston, now an AEW star, had worked in various independent promotions, including IMPACT Wrestling, from 2016 to 2017. During that time, Dutch Mantell served as a creative consultant and head of the creative team at IMPACT Wrestling.

On the latest episode of "Story Time with Dutch Mantell," the former WWE manager was asked if he played a role in Eddie Kingston not wrestling and doing backstage promos.

"Eddie Kingston, I heard him do this interview, and I went, 'Why in the hell aren't we using this kid better?' This guy, he could go, he could talk, and he could talk in a way that made you damn believe him because he didn't talk at you, he talked to you. So that is why I said, I mentioned it to some people," Mantell said. [0:50 - 1:17]

Furthermore, he said not fully utilizing Kingston's potential in the ring was missed opportunity.

"But this guy's such a good talker. I mean, we're wasting this guy, we're wasting him in the ring. Actually, he could get in the ring, but Eddie could go in the ring too, but he had a different style," Mantell added. [1:31 - 1:46]

WWE veteran Dutch Mantell on Eddie Kingston's AEW impact

After leaving Impact Wrestling, Eddie Kingston worked in other promotions. He made his debut in AEW on July 22, 2020, facing current WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes for the TNT Championship, though he lost. The promotion later announced his signing on July 31.

On the same episode, WWE veteran Dutch Mantell praised Kingston's relatability and in-ring tenacity in Tony Khan's promotion:

"It's great people like him. He gets in the ring, and he's hitting this Japanese guy with his back-spinning fists, and the guy didn't go down. He looked at the crowd like, 'What the hell I got to do?' And they responded to that; they like him. He has what I call acceptability, and they feel as though they know him because he's street. He's not in there talking, you know, in some other type of voice which can be entertaining as well. But Eddie Kingston outside the ring is the Eddie Kingston you see inside the ring," Mantell said. [4:05 - 4:44]

Kingston's wrestling journey has been phenomenal, from working in various other promotions to making a mark in AEW as a fan favorite.

What are your thoughts on Eddie Kingston's run in AEW? Sound off in the comments section below.

Please credit the Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use any quotes from this article.

Recommended Video Sneak peek of Heels Season 2 Episode 3, a show starring CM Punk and AJ Lee