Former WWE name was "very close to passing away" in iconic AEW match

AEW have made a name for themselves by putting on some of the most extreme and dangerous matches on television. One of the most extreme Dynamite matches in history was the Blood and Guts match between the Jericho Appreciation Society and the Blackpool Combat Club. The former team's Angelo Parker felt that he nearly passed away during the match.

Blood and Guts is an annual special Dynamite episode. The Blood and Guts match is the same as WWE's WarGames match, albeit with a different name. In 2022, JAS's Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Sammy Guevara, Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard, and Angelo Parker took on Eddie Kingston, Santana, Ortiz, and Blackpool Combat Club's Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, and Claudio Castagnoli.

During the match, there was a sensational image of Angelo Parker covered in blood and hanging upside down from the cage. In a recent interview on the Swerve City Podcast, the former WWE star spoke about how he thought he was close to passing away during the match.

“So that one was — Anarchy [in the Arena] was nuts, and Blood & Guts was was crazy but like, man. I thought I was very close to passing away in that match. I bled so much… I had stopped bleeding at that point [when he was hanging upside down], finally. And then I started doing that hanging upside down thing, and I’m just looking down and I’m just seeing it pouring out,” Angelo Parker said. (H/T itrwrestling)

What else happened at AEW Dynamite: Blood and Guts?

The aforementioned match took up the entire second half of the show and ended when Claudio Castagnoli picked up the win on top of the cage via submission.

Other than the main event, there were other matches on the show. Dynamite opened with Orange Cassidy taking on 'All Ego' Ethan Page. Despite having Dan Lambert at ringside, Ethan Page came up short.

Luchasaurus made short work of Serpentico, squashing him in under a minute. Danhausen and FTR defeated Max Caster and Gunn Club's Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn. Meanwhile, Jade Cargill continued her unbeaten AEW streak by successfully defending the AEW TBS Championship against Leila Grey.

