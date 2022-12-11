Create

Former WWE NXT Women's Champion wins first title under Tony Khan at ROH Final Battle 2022

By Max Everett
Modified Dec 11, 2022 03:57 AM IST
One of Tony Khan's recent acquisitions won their first title in the promotion

The ROH Women's title changed hands for the second time since Tony Khan's acquisition at Final Battle 2022; Athena defeated fellow ex-WWE star Mercedes Martinez.

Martinez and Athena entered the Final Battle for their first match against each other in their post-WWE careers. The champion held the title since May this year when she unified her Interim belt with the Lineal edition held by Deonna Purrazzo. Prior to Final Battle, she had defended the belt five times, most notably and recently against Serena Deeb at Death Before Dishonor.

The #FallenGoddess @AthenaPalmer_FG driving the Champ into the ground!Order #ROHFinalBattle on PPV now!@BRWrestling: br.app.link/FzGflDcFXubAvailable on all major providers https://t.co/530eXewGAw

However, she was powerless to stop Athena from taking the championship tonight, albeit with a side of cheating. After striking her head against an exposed turnbuckle, the Fallen Goddess landed her Eclipse finisher to score the pinfall and capture her first title working under Tony Khan.

.@AthenaPalmer_FG drives the back of @RealMMartinez's head into the exposed turnbuckle!Order #ROHFinalBattle on PPV now!@BRWrestling: br.app.link/FzGflDcFXubAvailable on all major providers https://t.co/p786LJ6yIa

Tonight marked the third time being the charm for the new champion, as she had failed in both her prior attempts to win the TBS and Women's World titles in AEW. Perhaps her change in luck has come as a result of her heelish attitude, with her challenge at Final Battle since she made the change.

What did you make of Athena vs. Mercedes Martinez at Final Battle? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

