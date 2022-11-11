Former WWE official gives his take on what "s**t disturber" CM Punk will do next

CM Punk remains one of the most talked about AEW stars, despite his suspension and the unknown nature of his future with the promotion. Former WWE official Brian Hebner recently gave his take on what The Second City Saint will be able to do next after all the controversy.

Unfortunately, the Straight Edge star picked up a bad reputation for being difficult to work with backstage. While these rumors have never officially been substantiated, his involvement in "Brawl-Out" doesn't do him any favors.

During his exclusive PWMania interview, Brian Hebner, son of the legendary Earl Hebner, detailed where CM Punk could go next.

“John Alba put a tweet out of something to this degree for this question and I backed it 100%. I don’t see any reason for him to get back into a wrestling ring. I think he has burned his bridge at both major companies. I don’t think nobody wants a s**t disturber in their locker room and a guy who goes into business for himself."

Hebner continued, clarifying that he's simply going by what he's seen and heard of CM Punk.

"And I’m not saying that’s the kind of guy he is but that’s the kind of guy he’s shown he is. I’m sure that guy’s got money. So I don’t think there’s any need for him really to get into a ring. So to answer your question with one word as opposed to a long word of sentences, would be no.” [H/T: PWMania]

Many veterans have weighed in on the "Brawl-Out" incident since it took place, and former WWE Superstar EC3 recently gave his take on what CM Punk should do after getting into a fight with AEW's EVPs.

Brian Hebner believes that CM Punk could still debut in IMPACT Wrestling

The former Second City Saint has appeared in quite a several wrestling promotions, most notably WWE, ROH, and recently AEW.

With two of these promotions falling under Tony Khan, if Punk is truly done with AEW, he doesn't have many options left.

During the same interview, Hebner speculated whether CM Punk could now jump to IMPACT Wrestling.

“Is that something that Impact can afford? I don’t know. But is it something that they would do? Absolutely. For CM Punk, per se, to do a one-off two-off whatever it may be? Yeah, sure. Then I could see him getting back in the ring. But otherwise, no, I don’t." [H/T: PWMania]

Despite much speculation, AEW has not officially announced Punk's departure or future with the promotion. Due to the veteran's sheer star power, there's no way that Tony Khan could let him silently go. Unfortunately, until then, fans will have to wait.

