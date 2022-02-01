"Character assassination" - Former WWE personality brutally criticizes Adam Cole's booking since leaving the company

Former WWE personality Jim Cornette has criticized Adam Cole's booking in AEW. Cornette made some bold claims regarding the former WWE NXT Champion, suggesting that Cole's character might've been completely "assassinated."

The former WWE sensation left the company for AEW in 2021, making his debut at the All Out pay-per-view. Since then, Cole has reunited with his former Bullet Club stablemates as part of The Elite faction.

In a recently uploaded video on his official YouTube channel, Jim Cornette criticized the way AEW has booked Cole. He also claimed that the company has not taken note of Cole's current physique and appearance.

"They bring Adam Cole in and I can't say this is character assassination because Adam has had a hand in it also," said Cornette. "I think it is an assisted suicide because between the way they have used Adam, the people they have surrounded him with, the lack of giving a complete t-total f*** about his appearance and his physique." [1:12-2:01]

Cornette was specifically reviewing Cole's recent match with Orange Cassidy; the former NXT Champion lost to his rival in a Lights Out match on AEW Dynamite last week.

Adam Cole made his AEW debut last September and has been involved in some high-profile feuds

When Cole arrived in AEW, he paired up with Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks. But the arrival of some old friends put him on a new path.

Once AEW signed Bobby Fish and later Kyle O'Reilly, the duo joined forces with Cole to partially reunite The Undisputed ERA. This development strained his relationship with The Young Bucks, and it's unclear what the group's future holds.

Throughout Cole's time in AEW, he has competed in several major matches.The six-man Falls Count Anywhere bout between the two groups at Full Gear 2021 remains one of Cole's best matches so far in AEW.

The Panama City Playboy has also teamed up with O'Reilly and Fish in recent weeks to score a big win over the Best Friends on the New Year's Smash special episode of AEW Dynamite.

Do you agree with Cornette's comments about Adam Cole? Sound off below.

Also Read Article Continues below

If any quotes are used from this article, please H/T Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Vince Russo is not a Danhausen fan. Click here for more.

Edited by Colin Tessier

LIVE POLL Q. Are you enjoying Adam Cole's run in AEW? Yes No 4 votes so far