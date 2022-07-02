"It may have scared the sh*t out of me" – Former WWE personality comments on Claudio Castagnoli's scary spot in recent AEW match (Exclusive)

The Blood and Guts edition of AEW Dynamite made former WWE personality Dutch Mantell nervous about Claudio Castagnoli's well-being.

The recent Dynamite installment featured a violent match where the Jericho Appreciation Society faced Eddie Kingston, Santana, Ortiz, and the Blackpool Combat Club. Considering how destructive wrestlers like Jon Moxley and the Mad King can be, the fight soon evolved into a war.

In a particularly risky segment, newcomer Castagnoli (fka Cesaro in WWE) climbed to the top of the steel cage alongside Matt Minard, Chris Jericho, and Kingston. The Swiss Superman then proceeded to execute a big swing.

Speaking about the moment on Sportskeeda's Smack Talk, Mantell stated that he wouldn't have climbed up the steel cage during his time as a wrestler:

"When I was watching it, when the wire went over, I thought that was no wire there. I said, 'man, if he just takes another little of a step, he'd fall through that thing.' But it had wire (...) I don't know, it may have scared the sh*t out of me. Couldn't get me up there." (from 53:30 to 53:50)

While Castagnoli has made a big ripple in the proverbial AEW pond, only time will tell how his run progresses in Tony Khan's promotion.

Claudio Castagnoli previously worked with Dutch Mantell in WWE

When Claudio Castagnoli was Cesaro in WWE, Dutch Mantell acted as his manager in a faction known as The Real Americans.

Mantell teamed up with Castagnoli and Jake Hager (fka Jack Swagger) in WWE almost a decade ago. However, the faction didn't succeed much, losing to Los Matadores at Hell in a Cell PPV and a Fatal 4-Way tag team match at TLC.

With Claudio and Hager now in AEW, there's potential for a feud between the former tag team partners. Fans must stay tuned to see whether the two heavy-hitters face each other down the line.

