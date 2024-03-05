Former WWE personality criticizes life-threatening spot at AEW Revolution, calls it “SO unnecessary”

A former WWE commentator and TV presenter shared a long rant regarding a dangerous and risky spot during the main event of the recent AEW Revolution PPV.

The former WWE personality in question is Jonathan Coachman. Coach is best known for his time in the Stamford-based promotion as a broadcaster, backstage interviewer, and so on. He shared his opinion on a seemingly life-threatening spot during Sting's last match at the AEW Revolution PPV.

During the match, Darby Allin performed Swanton from the top of the ladder only to fall through a sheet of glass set up, resulting in blood pouring out of his back. While the spot was jaw-dropping, it was also dangerous and risky at the same time.

Jonathan Coachman took to the "X" social media platform to express his displeasure towards Darby's high-flying spot and went on a rant about that:

"Ok AEW army come after me. This is bananas and SO unnecessary. Can someone please teach the writers and Tony Khan that if you tell a good story you don’t have to do that crap and damn near kill yourself. Other than Mick Foley find any videos of a top star from WWE doing anything this reckless."

Coach continued:

"I am all about getting talked about after a show but my god. If he hits one of those chairs he could have paralyzed himself and broken his back. Tell a story and make the fans care. Then this won’t have to happen or even be talked about doing."

Expand Tweet

Darby Allin announced for another match after AEW Revolution

At the end of the Revolution, Darby Allin and Sting managed to retain the AEW world tag team championship. However, the title has been vacated due to The Icon's retirement.

During the post-show media scrum, the company President, Tony Khan, announced that Darby is slated to take on The Switchblade Jay White at the upcoming 'Big Business' event in Boston.

Expand Tweet

Henceforth, only time will tell how Darby follows up after Sting is no longer by his side and how he plans to neutralize The Switchblade.

Do you think Darby Allin's spot at Revolution was unnecessary? Sound off in the comments.

Is a female Superstar the new Undertaker? More details HERE!

Poll : Do you think Darby Allin's spot at Revolution was unnecessary? Yes No 0 votes