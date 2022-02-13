"Throw something in special" - Former WWE personality details how Hook needs to be booked in AEW (Exclusive)

Former WWE veteran Dutch Mantell has admitted that he wants to see AEW sensation Hook on the same path he is right now for the next couple of months.

The Team Taz member has caught the eye of fans all around the globe with his incredible in-ring work. His demeanor and persona outside the squared circle have also been highly impressive.

During the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, Dutch Mantell claimed that for the time being, The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil needs to be booked in the same dominant manner. A few weeks down the road, however, he should engage in a program with a top heel from the company.

"I wouldn't get off this path right now, I'd stay on this path another, say, couple of months. Then have somebody, one of those heels, start talking about him, and he can still win his match and that heel hits, 'Hey, why don't me and you go?' whatever and just throw something in special. Do something to him and beat the living crap out of him." - said Dutch. (01:07:06)

Mantell seems to grasp what Tony Khan has tried to do with Hook, framing him as an attraction of sorts. The second-generation star has certainly impressed enough to receive a big push down the line.

Hook extended his unbeaten streak on the latest edition of AEW Rampage

Hook has engaged in a feud with The Factory in AEW. The Team Taz star picked up a win over Aaron Solo a few weeks ago and took out Factory leader QT Marshall after the match.

Marshall then promised to send his best student after Hook. On the latest edition of Rampage, Blake Li stepped into the ring with The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil. It didn't go well for Marshall's young protege.

From the very moment the bell rang, Hook was all over Li, hitting the rookie with an El Camino and a brutal judo takedown. His dominant run continued as he hit the T-Bone suplex and followed up with repeated strikes, transitioning it into the Red Rum to pick up another win.

At the rate this feud is progressing, a match between the Team Taz sensation and Marshall could be in the making, possibly for next month's Revolution PPV.

