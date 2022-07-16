"Make it believable" - Former WWE personality explains how AEW could utilize Athena and Kris Statlander's squash match into a storyline (Exclusive) 

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell has discussed Athena and Kris Statlander's win over The Renegade Twins from this week's episode of AEW Rampage.

The babyfaces went after their opponents as soon as the bell rang, with Athena hitting the O-Face to secure the victory. Post-match, The Baddies attacked both Statlander and her tag team partner.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell claimed Statlander and Athena's quick win could be turned into an angle by AEW. He further suggested that Charlette and Robyn Renegade could be pushed as underdogs in a potential storyline.

"Well, I will say, you will be met with some surprises on AEW and that's not out of the wheelhouse, somebody gets beaten in less than a minute because they could actually make that an angle. They got beat, they're embarrassed, nobody's ever done this before, and let them come from the ground back up if they wanna do something with those girls, which is possible. You just make it believable and give us some time, we'll talk about it," said Mantell. [1:00:10 – 1:01:00]

Kris Statlander and Athena are both hoping to challenge Jade Cargill for the TBS Championship

Athena made her AEW debut at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view following Jade Cargill's win over Anna Jay. The former NXT Women's Champion came to the aid of Jay and Kris Statlander and immediately got herself in a feud with The Baddies.

Since then, Athena has secured a win over Kiera Hogan in her debut match and has hinted that she will be challenging for the TBS Championship. However, in recent weeks, Statlander has also made it clear that she wants a shot at Cargill's title.

Cargill is the inaugural TBS Champion and has held the title for nearly 200 days. In recent weeks, she has defended it against the likes of Leila Grey and Willow Nightingale on AEW TV.

