Former WWE personality makes a surprise appearance at AEW All In; seemingly pays tribute to Bray Wyatt

A former WWE name surprisingly appeared during AEW All In 2025, and seemingly paid a tribute to the late great Bray Wyatt. The star was on the show for a performance on stage.

The former WWE ring announcer, Jojo Offerman made an appearance at the AEW All In 2025 event. She is known for her time in the Stamford-based promotion from 2013 to 2021. Jojo was also engaged to the late great Bray Wyatt. She announced a dark match for All Elite Wrestling back in January, and it was reported that she is expected to do more in the promotion.

At AEW All In Texas, Jojo Offerman appeared on the stage to perform the "Ain't Nobody" song. The Tony Khan-led promotion also had fireflies in the background while Jojo was performing. The fireflies could be seen as a tribute to Offerman's late partner, Bray Wyatt.

"Ain't Nobody" used to be Swerve Strickland's theme song on the independent wrestling scene. Jojo Offerman performed the same song as a prelude to Swerve's entrance for his tag match against The Young Bucks at All In.

With Jojo's major appearance at All In 2025, only time will tell what AEW has in store for her in the future.

