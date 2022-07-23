"These guys are very talented" – Former WWE personality praises Lee Moriarty for his match against Dante Martin (Exclusive)

Former WWE personality Dutch Mantell praised Lee Moriarty and Dante Martin for their incredible match on this week's episode of AEW Rampage.

In recent weeks, Stokely Hathaway has shown an interest in managing Moriarty. During his back-and-forth match against Martin, The Baddies' manager made his way down to the ring.

A controversial finish to the bout saw Moriarty get the three-count while holding on to the middle rope. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Smack Talk, Mantell admitted that he was impressed and explained why he's a fan of Rampage:

"No, that was a good match. I mean, these guys have some great moves, that's what I like about Rampage, you actually get some wrestling. You could see what these guys could do. It's not all entrance, it's not all music. They make their way to the ring and they go to it, that's what I like about watching the show. These guys are very talented and I do like the fact stories on the periphery, on the edges of this. So you got somewhere to go if you don't include those guys or those angles outside. You can go to them or not but you are opening up an avenue for you to go somewhere and continue the story." (from 1:06:10 to 1:07:05)

Lee Moriarty already shared the ring with multiple big names in AEW

In AEW, Lee Moriarty has shared the ring with prominent names such as CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, and Joey Janela.

Last week on Rampage, he challenged Jonathan Gresham for the Ring of Honor World Championship but was unsuccessful. Gresham initially betrayed his recent title challenger during a tag team match and turned heel.

Interestingly enough, Moriarty also showed signs of a potential heel turn by aligning with Stokely Hathaway. On next week's Rampage, his match against Matt Sydal shall answer many questions.

