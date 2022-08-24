"Nobody has been paralyzed. Yet." - Former WWE personality reacts to Tony Khan's past comments, takes a dig at AEW for botches

Dutch Mantell took a dig at Tony Khan and AEW for some of the brutal botches that have occurred in the promotion.

Taking to Twitter, Mantell reacted to an old clip featuring Khan and reacted to his comments about AEW's training method. The former Zeb Colter further suggested that stars in AEW haven't been paralyzed, at least as of now.

"Damn guys…who said that wrestling isn’t “real”? They must be living right up in AEWLand because nobody has been paralyzed. Yet." wrote Mantell

Check out Dutch Mantell's tweet below:

How did fans react to Dutch Mantell's tweet regarding Tony Khan's promotion?

In reaction to Dutch Mantell's tweet and the clip featuring AEW botches, fans took digs at Tony Khan and his promotion.

The majority of the fans claimed that the botches were hard to watch. Here are some of the reactions below:

Johnny Clare @CaliforniaClare @DirtyDMantell I do not like that. My neck hurts just watching it. @DirtyDMantell I do not like that. My neck hurts just watching it.

DukeHollyrood @DukeHollyrood @DirtyDMantell The injuries are piling up over there alright. @DirtyDMantell The injuries are piling up over there alright.

While Mantell did criticize AEW for their botches in his recent tweets, he has expressed his admiration towards TK in the past.

During a previous conversation on Wrestling Shoot Interviews podcast, Mantell claimed that Khan cannot be criticized for his love for the professional wrestling industry. He said:

"He may really be a good thing for wrestling now. I don't think he can be used or abused or treated as a money mark. He's got more sense than that."

In addition, Mantell even praised the AEW President for helping WWE during John Cena's 20th-anniversary celebration.

"I actually liked that he has bought into the wrestling business,'' said Mantell. "I think he's an attribute and on John Cena's 20th anniversary, he had some AEW guys that they cleared to say a few words about John Cena. I think Jericho was one. I think he's a good thing for wrestling. I really do."

In recent weeks, AEW has gotten a major boost with the returns of both CM Punk and Kenny Omega. On this week's Dynamite, Punk will face Jon Moxley in a world title unification bout.

Did you know Paul Heyman got into a real-life backstage fight? More details here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Brandon Nell