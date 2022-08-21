"Would have problems co-existing with the other numb skulls" - Former WWE personality suggests Cody Rhodes is enjoying a 'brighter future' since leaving AEW

Jim Cornette and his co-host Brian Last recently spoke about Cody Rhodes on the Jim Cornette Experience. The two briefly discussed Rhodes' transition from AEW to WWE.

While reviewing Kenny Omega's recent return to AEW, Cornette claimed that it was Brian Last who initially suggested that The American Nightmare would leave AEW due to his issues with other EVPs.

According to the 60-year-old, Rhodes left Tony Khan's promotion to have a "brighter future" in WWE.

"Well now sometimes we only say it like a year ahead of time. It wasn't more than a year ahead of time that you're the one that said Cody Rhodes would be the first Executive Vice President that would leave because he would have problems co-existing with the other numb skulls and have a brighter future." said Cornette [1:03-1:18]

Since re-signing with WWE, Rhodes has been at the top of his game in the company. His return match was against Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 38, whom he beat at WrestleMania Backlash and in an epic Hell in a Cell match.

The Hell in a Cell bout was The American Nightmare's last match in WWE, as he is currently sidelined due to an injury and will return upon full recovery.

Mark Henry believes AEW missed out on a huge opportunity to book Cody Rhodes vs. CM Punk

It has been a year since CM Punk made his AEW debut. Punk has already shared the ring with the likes of Darby Allin, Eddie Kingston, and MJF in classic matches.

However, one man whom he couldn't face inside the squared circle in AEW was Cody Rhodes. According to Mark Henry, the promotion missed out on a huge opportunity to book the match.

On the Busted Open podcast, Henry said:

"I would have to say I give him a 9.5. I can't say perfection because everybody wanted to see CM Punk and Cody Rhodes. And we missed, and that was a miss. A miss is a miss and that was the only thing that I didn't get that I wanted and that's me being a fan of professional wrestling,"

Punk's next big match will be against Jon Moxley on the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite in a title unification bout.

