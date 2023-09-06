Former WWE RAW Superstar interested in facing CM Punk after his AEW firing (Exclusive)

Former WWE star and the new NWA world heavyweight champion reflects on squaring off against the hottest free agent, CM Punk, under the NWA roof.

CM Punk is arguably the hottest name in the wrestling world right now, ever since getting fired from AEW with cause by Tony Khan for his alleged actions during the backstage altercation with Jack Pery at the All In event last month. The company's CEO and President also claimed that his life was in danger during the altercation.

Meanwhile, the Best in the World is officially a free agent now and several speculations about him returning to WWE have been made. However, former WWE star EC3, who recently became the new NWA world heavyweight champion, addressed the idea of defending his title against Punk.

Speaking on the Sportskeeda Wrestlebinge, EC3 said the following when asked about working with the Second City Saint:

"Obviously, well yeah it's CM Punk I think with the Chicago ties, the record against CM Punk would be a fantastic challenger to me. You know there's lot of hoo haa, and speculation and talkings about dealing with his previous employer or whatever. What I do think about him is he is a dynamite in the ring, and a dynamite on the microphone that we can definitely draw a lot of intrigue." (12:25-12:58)

Would CM Punk be open to working in other wrestling promotions than WWE?

It can't be denied that Tony Khan made the hardest decision by terminating Punk, as he indeed left a lot of money on the table for the company. Nevertheless, it's highly unlikely that Punk would ever consider going back to All Elite after what transpired.

Meanwhile, a WWE return for the Best in the World is definitely a possibility, but it is unclear whether Triple H would be happy to welcome Punk back after their alleged beef in the past. In this case, the Second City Saint could look for other promotions like Impact Wrestling or NWA, as EC3 suggested.

NJPW could also be an option, but their partnership with AEW may not allow that to happen. Henceforth, only time will tell whether fans will ever see Phil Brooks back on the wrestling scene.

