"I'm not a big fan" – Legendary WWE referee Mike Chioda points out his one big issue with AEW

WWE has had many legendary moments across the past 30 years, and one referee, Mike Chioda, has been a part of nearly all of them. Chioda recently commented on the overselling of AEW referees, noting that the promotion should do something about it.

After 31 years with WWE, Chioda was released on April 15, 2020. The last match he refereed was Dean Ambrose (now Jon Moxley) vs. AJ Styles at Backlash 2016. However, four months after his release, Chioda debuted on AEW and refereed Cody Rhodes vs. Scorpio Sky on August 12, 2020.

During the latest Monday Mailbag with Mike Chioda, the former WWE referee shared how he isn't a big fan of the way AEW referees react to spots during matches:

“I am not a big fan of overselling too much stuff as a ref as trying to just make sure the less you’re noticed, the more you’re doing your job. They treat me with such great respect when I go down there, and they’re very good,” he said. “To be honest with you, it’s where the agents and the top guns of AEW have to really tighten certain things up and protect the referees.”

Chioda wasn't wholly critical of the promotion as he made a point of complimenting both the talent and referees in AEW:

“They’re a bunch of great talent, they got all good referees in there,” Chioda clarified. (H/T: WrestlingInc)

Chioda was last seen in AEW officiating the final match of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, which Adam Cole won.

The former WWE referee recently gave an update on his status with AEW

During an older episode of his Monday Mailbag with Mike Chioda podcast, the legendary referee gave fans a definite update on his status with AEW. According to Chioda, he isn't officially signed to AEW and is considered more along the lines of a free agent:

"At least they’re [AEW] just keeping me in mind. Part-time there, part-time here, and I appreciate that very much," Chioda said. (H/T: WrestlingInc)

Many fans would agree that Mike Chioda should be in the WWE Hall of Fame, which he, unfortunately, might never be. However, AEW has welcomed many former WWE names into their promotion, and Chioda could be one of the biggest and most experienced names.

