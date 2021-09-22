"He's one of the most talented people out there today" – Former WWE rival says Cody Rhodes always wants to get better

Cody Rhodes has been a cornerstone of AEW's rise and, according to former rival and tag team partner Aron Stevens fka Damien Sandow, he's one of the most talented people in the business.

A former Money in the Bank Winner and WWE tag team champion, Aron Stevens appeared on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted podcast and spoke to Dr. Chris Featherstone about a number of topics.

When quizzed about his thoughts on Cody, the former NWA tag team champion was full of praise for the EVP of AEW.

"Cody has always been extremely, extremely dedicated to what he does, whatever it is. And you know, I'm the type of person that, I'll be so cerebral like 'okay this character is out there and by the time my music hits I'm so spontaneous which is my strength, I'll be like, 'alright this ain't working we're doing this'. Cody's meticulous, Cody thinks it out, Cody puts the work in so I'm sure whatever he's doing, it's working and if not, Cody will always, he's always the kind of guy that is wanting to get better and I think that's very admirable and look, he's one of the most talented people out there today," Aron Stevens said.

Aron Stevens and Cody Rhodes were a popular tag team in WWE

Damien Sandow and Cody Rhodes formed an entertaining tag team during their time together in WWE, and went by the name of Team Rhodes Scholars.

They immediately won the number one contender's tournament for the WWE Tag Team Championship to challenge Team Hell No. They won via disqualification and received three further title opportunities but failed to capture the championship.

Slowly, Team Rhodes Scholars slid down the card and were relegated to being a comedy act, feuding against Tensai and Brodus Clay. They were scheduled to appear on WrestleMania 29 but their match was cut due to time constraints.

Although Team Rhodes Scholars never became a top tag team, they were entertaining and provided fans with fun moments. With the forbidden door broken, perhaps we'd see a reunion in the future between Cody Rhodes and Aron Stevens.

