Former WWE SmackDown star shockingly turns heel for the first time in AEW

A certain former WWE Superstar has just shockingly turned heel tonight for the first time with AEW after a disappointing loss.

Trent Beretta was one of the AEW originals, having been with the promotion since its conception. Before this, he had made a name for himself across the industry, having stints with several major promotions, including WWE, TNA, NJPW, and ROH. Upon joining the Jacksonville-based promotion, he was aligned with Chuck Taylor, and they were eventually joined by Orange Cassidy sometime later.

The Best Friends were formed, and they have been a unit for almost five years now, but that all ended tonight.

OC and Beretta faced The Young Bucks in the World Tag Team Championship tournament semi-finals. After The Bucks escaped with a win following some interesting tactics, the two suffered a disappointing loss.

Chuck Taylor joined them, and as they were about to give their signature hug, Trent used this as an opening to blindside Orange Cassidy.

This could be a product of all their frustrations and disappointments over the past year. With the two splitting up, Chuck Taylor may have to decide who he aligns with.

