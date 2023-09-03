Former WWE star who allegedly had real-life heat with CM Punk reacts to his AEW firing

Tony Khan shocked the wrestling world when he broke the news that he had fired CM Punk. Punk was suspended after he was involved in a backstage altercation with Jack Perry at AEW All In last week.

While some people may be disappointed at the news of CM Punk’s firing, one wrestler is clearly happy, and that is none other than former WWE and current New Japan Pro Wrestling star Kenta (fka Hideo Itami).

Kenta took to Twitter and posted an emphatic message in all caps saying:

“WELCOME BACK MY GO 2 SLEEP”

Expand Tweet

For people that dont know, Kenta and Punk use the same finishing move, made famous by the latter after he termed it “Go To Sleep.” With Punk now seemingly gone from AEW, it is his second firing in a decade, after he was fired in acrimonious circumstances from WWE too.

While we are yet to hear from Punk on the news of his firing, it will be interesting to see what he has to say and most importantly, it will be interesting to see what some of his mates on Collision have to say.

Who is Ludwig Kaiser from Imperium dating? See him blushing right here