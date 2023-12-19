Former WWE star announced for big return amid potential AEW interest

A former WWE star who has been rumored to sign with AEW for the past few months will return to Major League Wrestling's Fusion event in January 2024.

The former WWE star in question is Sami Callihan. He is best known for his time in Impact Wrestling (TNA), where he had a storied career. He also had a brief stint in the WWE from 2013 to 2015 before he eventually requested his release. Furthermore, Callihan is still active on the indie wrestling scene.

Recently, several reports suggested that AEW has a massive interest in Callihan, and a few All Elite stars also want him to join them. Sami was signed with TNA until his contract ran out back in October. Meanwhile, the Impact Wrestling star is announced for a major return to the ring.

The Major League Wrestling (MLW) promotion announced the return of Sami Callihan to their company through their official "X" social media handle. He is set to square off against the Japanese wrestling veteran Satoshi Kojima at the upcoming Fusion event in Philadelphia on January 6, 2024.

The former WWE star addressed the possibility of signing with AEW

The former star, Sami Callihan, recently opened up on potentially signing with any major promotion after his contract with TNA was up earlier this year.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Sami said the following about AEW:

"I think it's anywhere. I'm not going to pick just one because it's anywhere," Callihan said. "I can be plugged in at AEW, I have relationships and written storylines with almost everyone in that company and have good relationships with almost everyone at that company. What AEW is doing is different than everyone else and that's a great place." [H/T WrestlingINC]

Moreover, the former Impact star also commented on the possibility of signing with the Stamford-based promotion. Henceforth, only time will tell where fans will see Callihan in the near future.