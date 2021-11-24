Former WWE Superstar set to face Adam Cole next week

Adam Cole will have a new opponent to lock horns with in the next episode of AEW Dark. Anthony Greene, a former WWE star, will face the Panama City Playboy.

During the latest episode of AEW Dark, Tony Schiavone entered the ring after Anthony Greene defeated Jameson Ryan. The announcer shared that Tony Khan has been very impressed with Greene over the past few weeks and has booked him against Adam Cole in a one-on-one match on next week's Dark episode.

After the show, Anthony Greene thanked his boss for allowing him to face one of the biggest stars in the AEW. He also vowed that he would not make Khan regret it.

Adam Cole and Bobby Fish suffered a loss at the hands of The Jurassic Express

Since his AEW debut, Adam Cole has been fighting in tag team matches with The Young Bucks. Moreover, Bay Bay has been on the losing side for the past few weeks as his partners fell short against Jurassic Express and Christian Cage.

During the latest episode of AEW Rampage, Adam Cole and Bobby Fish teamed up to face The Jurassic Express. Cole failed to exact revenge for his team's loss at Full Gear as Jungle Boy and Luchasuarus got away with yet another victory.

Adam Cole is yet to be tested as a singles star due to the current storyline of The Elite faction. Fans are hoping to see Cole participate in more singles matches in the coming weeks and eventually challenge for the AEW world championship.

