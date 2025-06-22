After her loss to TBS Champion Mercedes Mone over two months ago, an ex-WWE star showed up on AEW TV for the first time tonight. The talent will feature in a major match on the latest episode of Collision.
The former WWE star in question is Athena (fka Ember Moon). Before tonight, the current ROH Women's World Champion was last seen on AEW TV on an episode of Dynamite in April. She squared off against Mercedes Mone in the semifinal of the 2025 Women's Owen Hart Cup and failed to advance in the tournament.
On this week's Collision, Athena will join forces with Megan Bayne, Penelope Ford, and Thekla to take on the team of Thunder Rosa, Anna Jay, Tay Melo, and Queen Aminata in an eight-woman tag team match. Ahead of the encounter, both sides addressed each other.
You can view the aforementioned segment below.
Athena has been the Ring of Honor Women's World Champion for more than 900 days. She often appears on AEW TV for matches and storylines. Fans were expecting her to continue feuding with Mercedes Mone after their match in April, but it didn't happen. Only time will tell if the two revisit their rivalry.