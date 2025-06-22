Former WWE star appears in AEW for the first time after setback against Mercedes Mone

By Gaurav Singh
Published Jun 22, 2025 01:58 GMT
Mercedes Mone WWE
Mercedes Mone is a top AEW star (Image source: wwe.com and Mercedes on X)

After her loss to TBS Champion Mercedes Mone over two months ago, an ex-WWE star showed up on AEW TV for the first time tonight. The talent will feature in a major match on the latest episode of Collision.

The former WWE star in question is Athena (fka Ember Moon). Before tonight, the current ROH Women's World Champion was last seen on AEW TV on an episode of Dynamite in April. She squared off against Mercedes Mone in the semifinal of the 2025 Women's Owen Hart Cup and failed to advance in the tournament.

On this week's Collision, Athena will join forces with Megan Bayne, Penelope Ford, and Thekla to take on the team of Thunder Rosa, Anna Jay, Tay Melo, and Queen Aminata in an eight-woman tag team match. Ahead of the encounter, both sides addressed each other.

You can view the aforementioned segment below.

Athena has been the Ring of Honor Women's World Champion for more than 900 days. She often appears on AEW TV for matches and storylines. Fans were expecting her to continue feuding with Mercedes Mone after their match in April, but it didn't happen. Only time will tell if the two revisit their rivalry.

About the author
Gaurav Singh

Gaurav Singh

Twitter icon

Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.

Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.

While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.

Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation.

Edited by Pratik Singh
