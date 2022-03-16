"We can definitely do some amazing things" - Former WWE star B-Fab reveals how she would like to work alongside AEW's Jade Cargill (Exclusive)

Former WWE Superstar, B-Fab aka Briana Brandy, has revealed that she would like to face the reigning AEW TBS Champion, Jade Cargill. The former WWE star also added that she wouldn't mind teaming up with Cargill.

During her time with WWE, B-Fab was a part of the Hit Row faction. She mostly teamed up alongside Top Dolla, Ashante "Thee" Adonis, and Isaiah "Swerve" Scott.

While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, B-Fab claimed that she and Cargill could do a lot of cool things while working alongside one another. The former WWE star is fairly confident that the duo will have amazing chemistry with each other.

"I get this question all the time. I would love to wrestle her, I think it would be an amazing match. I also would love to team up with her, I think me and her would be an amazing duo together. We can definitely do some amazing things together, so you just never know. But definitely, I would love to wrestle her and being with her as well, I think it would be fun. I think we can do a lot of, lot of cool things," said B-Fab. [13:20 – 13:46]

Jade Cargill is currently unbeaten in AEW

Jade Cargill is still unbeaten in AEW, having extended her winning streak to 29-0 after beating Tay Conti at AEW Revolution 2022. Cargill won the TBS Championship by beating Ruby Soho and has since defended her title on a few occasions.

The TBS Champion has already defended her title against Anna Jay, The Bunny, AQA, and Julia Hart. In a recent Twitter exchange, she was also challenged by another former WWE star, Athena Palmer, formerly known as Ember Moon.

Athena wrote on Twitter that she wanted a match with Cargill just so she could take away the TBS Championship from her.

Athena @AthenaPalmer_FG



GIVE ME A MATCH SO I CAN TAKE YOUR TITLE!



Talk to ya boy and make it happen... I'll be waiting

In response, Jade Cargill took a shot at the former NXT Women's Champion by replying that Athena was just another reject looking for a job.

Jade Cargill @Jade_Cargill



GIVE ME A MATCH SO I CAN TAKE YOUR TITLE!



Let me help you kid. AYO @ShawnDean773 another reject is looking for a job. Help the needy out.

It remains to be seen which superstar will step up to Jade Cargill next in AEW and challenge for the TBS Championship.

