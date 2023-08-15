Former WWE star backed off from CM Punk incident as he risked getting fired - Reports

A former WWE star reportedly backed off from a confrontation with AEW's CM Punk to avoid risking his position within the company. The star in question is none other than Ryan Nemeth.

The incident unfolded when Nemeth criticized CM Punk with his "the softest man alive" tweet, leading to a heated backstage exchange between the two wrestlers. This incident followed Punk's return to AEW in June, during which he engaged in a verbal spar with Nemeth over his tweet.

Ryan Nemeth, who regularly appears on AEW's "Being the Elite" alongside The Young Bucks, was initially scheduled to appear on Collision. However, he was later informed that he was not required, and a flight was booked to return home.

According to Wade Keller of PWTorch, Ryan Nemeth confided in friends backstage about the confrontation and sought advice on navigating the situation. Given Punk's higher status and popularity within AEW, Nemeth chose to step back and adopt a low-profile approach to avoid jeopardizing his position.

He even went to the extent of deactivating his Twitter account.

Nemeth's decision to prioritize his career over a feud with a more established star like CM Punk sheds light on the challenges the emerging talents face to maintain their position in the promotion.

CM Punk's leadership role for AEW Collision praised backstage

According to Keller's same report, CM Punk's backstage leadership has received acclaim, particularly for his dedication to ensuring AEW Collision maintains a drama-free atmosphere.

Former AEW Champion is keen on safeguarding the show from individuals he views as "disloyal" or overly tied to The Elite, thus limiting their presence backstage.

In July, Punk headed a talent gathering at AEW Collision, prompting performers to distinguish the show from Dynamite.

On Saturday, not only Ryan Nemeth but Hangman Page and the Head of Talent Relations, Christopher Daniels, also were denied entry to Collision.

