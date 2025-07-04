Former WWE star backstage in AEW for Dynamite 300; the company earlier refused to sign him - Reports

Fred Rosser, also known as “Mr. No Days Off,” joined New Japan Pro-Wrestling all the way back in 2020. He has since then become a prominent figure for the promotion, having held the NJPW Strong Openweight Championship for almost a year before losing it to Kenta in 2023. Rosser has also taken on the role of a trainer for the NJPW Academy.
There are several reports that state that the former WWE Superstar, who wrestled under the ring name of Darren Young, wants to go to AEW. In fact, Fred Rosser himself has stated that he had approached the Jacksonville-based company twice in the past over a contract, but they turned him down both times.
Now, it has been revealed by Fightful Select’s Sean Ross Sapp that the former Nexus member was present backstage during the tapings of AEW Dynamite 300 and Collision this week in Ontario, California. He also reiterated that when All Elite Wrestling was in its early stages, Darren Young had pitched the idea of him and Sonny Kiss teaming up together but that never happened.
This indicates that, despite the past rejections, Fred Rosser was still open to working with All Elite Wrestling someday. It will be interesting to see if we get Rosser making his AEW debut out of nowhere one day.
What happened on this week's AEW Dynamite
The 300th episode of AEW Dynamite aired live from the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California, and featured several key highlights.
Hangman Adam Page challenged Moxley to a Texas Deathmatch for the World Championship at All In, leading to a brawl where Page hit Marina Shafir with a Buckshot Lariat. Meanwhile, Mercedes Mone also defeated Mina Shirakawa to retain the TBS Championship.
Also on the show, Kazuchika Okada got the better of Kota Ibushi, while Kenny Omega also made a surprise return. MJF won a four-way bout against Brody King, Anthony Bowens, and AR Fox, securing the number-two spot in the Men’s Casino Gauntlet for All In: Texas.
