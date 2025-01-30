  • home icon
  • AEW
  • AEW Dynamite
  • Former WWE star battles multiple botches in AEW Dynamite main event

Former WWE star battles multiple botches in AEW Dynamite main event

By Tejas Pagare
Modified Jan 30, 2025 04:15 GMT
AEW Dynamite was main evented by a former WWE star tonight [Image Credit: Kosha Irby
AEW Dynamite was main evented by a former WWE star tonight [Image Credit: AEW Executive Kosha Irby's Twitter]

An ex-WWE star recently wrestled in the AEW Dynamite main event. The reigning TBS Champion, Mercedes Mone, has been one of the top champions since last year. She has overcome every challenge she faced so far. Tonight, she squared off against Yuka Sakazaki.

The Magical Girl has been one of the top performers of the Jacksonville-based promotion. However, she wasn't featured on TV from September 2024 until last week. Retired wrestling legend Sumie Sakai recently requested Tony Khan to book the 32-year-old star on the shows.

On the latest edition of Collision, Yuka Sakazaki returned to AEW and faced three other competitors to earn the number one contender spot for the TBS Championship. She defeated Deonna Purrazzo, Harley Cameron, and Queen Aminata in a fun match and earned a shot at The CEO's title.

also-read-trending Trending

On Dynamite, the Magical Girl and Mercedes Mone wrestled in an incredible match. However, the match wasn't perfect, as there were multiple botches throughout the bout.

At one point, Yuka was climbing the ropes but was stuck for a few seconds before hitting a missile drop kick. Along with this, she also mistimed her moves in several instances. Ultimately, Mone retained her title despite the botches to end AEW Dynamite.

It remains to be seen who will be next in line to challenge Mercedes Mone for the TBS Championship.

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी