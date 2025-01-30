Former WWE star battles multiple botches in AEW Dynamite main event

An ex-WWE star recently wrestled in the AEW Dynamite main event. The reigning TBS Champion, Mercedes Mone, has been one of the top champions since last year. She has overcome every challenge she faced so far. Tonight, she squared off against Yuka Sakazaki.

The Magical Girl has been one of the top performers of the Jacksonville-based promotion. However, she wasn't featured on TV from September 2024 until last week. Retired wrestling legend Sumie Sakai recently requested Tony Khan to book the 32-year-old star on the shows.

On the latest edition of Collision, Yuka Sakazaki returned to AEW and faced three other competitors to earn the number one contender spot for the TBS Championship. She defeated Deonna Purrazzo, Harley Cameron, and Queen Aminata in a fun match and earned a shot at The CEO's title.

Trending

On Dynamite, the Magical Girl and Mercedes Mone wrestled in an incredible match. However, the match wasn't perfect, as there were multiple botches throughout the bout.

At one point, Yuka was climbing the ropes but was stuck for a few seconds before hitting a missile drop kick. Along with this, she also mistimed her moves in several instances. Ultimately, Mone retained her title despite the botches to end AEW Dynamite.

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen who will be next in line to challenge Mercedes Mone for the TBS Championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback