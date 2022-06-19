Former WWE star Big Show (Paul Wight) gives his honest opinion about world championship runs in his career

Former WWE star Big Show (Paul Wight in AEW) recently shared his honest opinion about the world championships he won in his legendary career.

Wight won several world titles in his stellar 26-year career. He has won the WCW Title, the WWE World Heavyweight Title, and the WWE Title twice on each occasion. He defeated the likes of Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, The Rock, Triple H, Brock Lesnar, Mark Henry, and Sheamus in the process.

During an appearance on Submission Radio, Wight stated that he wasn't the right guy to have a world title reign. He added that he never wanted to shoulder that much of a responsibility as a top guy.

"I’m not a guy that ever should’ve had a title like that, a Heavyweight title. It’s the tough thing about being a champion is all that responsibility is on your head, and I never wanted that much responsibility. I never wanted to run the whole boat," Wight said. [H/T WrestlingInc]

Rasslin' History 101 @WrestlingIsKing Big Show upsets Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship,with a little help from Paul Heyman(who turned on Lesnar during the match) at the 2002 Survivor Series Big Show upsets Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship,with a little help from Paul Heyman(who turned on Lesnar during the match) at the 2002 Survivor Series https://t.co/JdMeFReikU

After a fruitful 22-year run with World Wrestling Entertainment, Wight went to AEW in 2021. He has competed in four matches, with the most notable win coming against Q.T Marshall at All Out. He is currently providing commentary for the company's YouTube show Dark: Elevation.

Former WWE Superstar Big Show disclosed what he likes about AEW

During the same interview, Show revealed that he loves how AEW does not have writers, as compared to WWE, which have several.

Wight also noted that many things happening in All Elite Wrestling, especially promos, were "raw."

"One of the things that I loved about AEW is there’s not a writing staff of 15, 20 writers. When the talent has a promo, that promo comes from the talent, you know? So there’s not as much hands-on, molding, presentation, and packaging. A lot of AEW is very raw," Wight added. [H/T WrestlingInc]

All Elite Wrestling @AEW In addition to hosting Dark: Elevation with Tony Schiavone which premieres Monday, March 15th on our YouTube Channel, we will hear from Paul Wight FOR THE FIRST TIME in AEW next Wednesday LIVE on #AEWDyanmite ! Get your tickets NOW at AEWTIX.com In addition to hosting Dark: Elevation with Tony Schiavone which premieres Monday, March 15th on our YouTube Channel, we will hear from Paul Wight FOR THE FIRST TIME in AEW next Wednesday LIVE on #AEWDyanmite! Get your tickets NOW at AEWTIX.com https://t.co/CZelX2TBmL

As of now, Wight's last match was a win against Anthony Green on Elevation this March. It will be interesting to see if the former Big Show will make an appearance on Dynamite or Rampage anytime soon to have a marquee match against any of the top talent.

Do WWE writers watch AEW? We asked a former SmackDown head writer right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far