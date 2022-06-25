'We sat and cried together' - Former WWE star Bray Wyatt recalls an incredibly emotional moment

Former WWE Champion Bray Wyatt recalled an emotional moment he shared with late AEW icon Brodie Lee. This recollection comes as a response to Amanda Huber's heartbreaking tweets in light of the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe vs. Wade.

After a seven-year-long run in the Stamford-based promotion, Brodie joined AEW in 2020. Winning the TNT title, he quickly became one of the promotion's most prominent stars. On December 26 that year, he passed away from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a rare lung issue.

Lee's widow, Amanda Huber, took to Twitter to share her own life-saving abortion experience as news of the US Supreme Court overturning Roe vs Wade shocked the world.

The thread prompted Bray to give his recollection of the situation. Upon learning about it, he, Eric Rowan, and Lee cried together:

"He hid it from us and finally broke down to me. We sat and cried together, he told me how much he loved you and how much he loathed that the road always takes us in moments like this. So me and Rowan bought an entire stand full of bootleg Brodie shirts," " Wyatt tweeted.

Continuing the thread, the former WWE Champion said that he and Rowan attempted to cheer Lee up with "bootleg Brodie shirts."

"All to try and cheer him up because all he wanted was to be with you. I felt like you should know."

You can check out both tweets below:

Amanda Huber and fans react to the former WWE star's emotional recollection

Amanda Huber soon noticed the former WWE star's response. She commented that Brodie had told her the story, and the latter was grateful to have Wyatt that night.

She also shared Wyatt's recollection, referring to him as "family."

Fans noticed this wholesome exchange and shared their reactions.

Some quickly point out the loving friendship between Wyatt and Erick Rowan.

Several users became very emotional with the story:

This fan was felt glad to have one of the 'bootleg' t-shirts Wyatt got Brodie Lee:

Overall, the response to both Amanda Huber and Bray Wyatt's stories has been overwhelming. You can find more updates about the former WWE star here.

