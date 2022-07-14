Former WWE superstar breaks silence after AEW Dynamite main event, reacts to Tony Khan's comments

Swerve Strickland finally shattered his silence after winning the AEW World Tag Team Championships on Dynamite. He also reacted to Tony Khan's positive comments on social media.

During Wednesday's main event, Swerve in Our Glory dismissed Team Taz (Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs) and The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson). To win the match, Lee dove amongst a sea of opponents on the outside while Strickland hit a stomp from the top turnbuckle against Starks.

Following the match, Khan posted a congratulatory tweet for the newly-crowned champions. The president also thanked fans who watched the historic main event of the first week of Dynamite: Fyter Fest.

Strickland responded to Khan's comments by simply tweeting a powerful one-word message.

"#accomplishments," Swerve tweeted.

Check out Strickland's tweet below:

The tag team championship win was Strickland and Lee's first major titles in their budding AEW careers.

Fans sent a well-deserved Congratulations to AEW star Swerve Strickland

Apart from Tony Khan, Twitter fans also greeted Swerve Strickland after his breakthrough win earlier in Dynamite's main event.

One user claimed that Swerve in Our Glory were kings who worked hard to earn their crowns.

LKW- Artworks @LKWArtworks @swerveconfident Congratulations You've worked hard to get to this point. I hope Swerve in Our Glory is just getting started. You guys are Kings. @swerveconfident Congratulations You've worked hard to get to this point. I hope Swerve in Our Glory is just getting started. You guys are Kings. 😎👍

Furthermore, a tweet by another fan expressed their excitement at seeing the tag team title gold around the waists of the former WWE Superstars.

Another fan went bananas on watching Swerve in Our Glory win the World Tag Team Championships.

Meanwhile, a fan expressed his elation at the fact that Strickland and Lee had better opportunities.

Tommy butler @tombomb00q @swerveconfident Glad to see you and Keith get a better opportunity now @swerveconfident Glad to see you and Keith get a better opportunity now

Finally, this fan not only commended Swerve and Keith, but also all the competitors from the main event title bout.

Judging by the reactions, fans were clearly happy over Swerve's latest achievement. For now, Swerve in Our Glory will celebrate their major achievement as their first title defense will be revealed later on.

AEW Dynamite can be seen live on Eurosport and Eurosport HD.

