Former WWE star breaks silence amid strong rumors about AEW debut this week

A former WWE star has spoken out amidst widespread rumors about their potential debut in AEW this week. Fans are eagerly awaiting the upcoming Dynamite, with much speculation surrounding who Jade Cargill will face.

Jade Cargill's TBS Championship Open Challenge targeting Canadian wrestlers has fans speculating about who will answer it. Rumors suggest Taya Valkyrie could make her AEW debut. Cargill has become a top star in the promotion since her debut in 2020, cementing her status as a dominant force with her championship win in 2022.

As previously noted on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer hinted that the front-runner to make a debut on Dynamite is Taya Valkyrie, a former star of IMPACT Wrestling.

In a conversation with Bill Pritchard of WrestleZone, Taya Valkyrie responded to rumors of her potential debut on Dynamite by stating that she will be at her home in Los Angeles with her dogs:

“I will be in Los Angeles, California I will be here in my house with my dogs. John will be back from Australia, so yeah, I’ll be here,” [H/T - Wrestletalk]

Taya Valkyrie talks about WWE and AEW rumors

Former WWE NXT wrestler Taya Valkyrie, aka Frankie Monet, has recently been the subject of rumors regarding her career.

In a recent interview with SEScoops, Taya Valkyrie urged fans to be patient and simply enjoy her work. She emphasized that regardless of where she ends up, her focus is on delivering the best possible performances and experiences for fans.

"Everyone wants to speculate and talk and gossip. I just want everybody to enjoy what I'm doing. That's it. No matter where I am or what I'm doing, I'm just trying to put out the best version of myself and performance, the best moments and best experience for the fans and the viewers," said Valkyrie.

Having recently completed her tenure with IMPACT Wrestling, it remains to be seen whether Valkyrie will sign with AEW, although she still has dates scheduled with MLW.

