Former WWE star breaks silence after making AEW debut

The latest episode of AEW Dark featured a debut in the form of former WWE NXT Superstar Steph De Lander (fka Persia Pirotta). Following her first appearance in the company, Pirotta had a message for her fans.

De Lander, who was one of two Australian wrestlers signed by WWE in March 2021, was released from the company in April 2022. Although she was defeated in her debut match against Marina Shafir, fans of the wrestler were thrilled to see her back in the ring. The taping of the show took place on February 26.

Steph De Lander took to Twitter after the match, declaring that she was back on TV where she belonged and asking who wanted to see more of her in AEW.

"Back on your TV where I belong. Who wants more SDL in @AEW?" De Lander wrote.

NXT viewers may remember De Lander for her role in the wedding storyline between Dexter Lumis and Indi Hartwell. She played Hartwell’s friend and the two competed in the tag team division.

Former WWE star Steph De Lander (fka Persia Pirotta) recently made her IMPACT Wrestling debut

Former NXT star Steph De Lander (fka) Persia Pirotta made her debut last month for IMPACT Wrestling tapings.

De Lander faced former Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace, who has held the title twice in the past.

Despite her brief stint in WWE, De Lander's appearance in IMPACT Wrestling could signal a new opportunity for her in the world of professional wrestling.

Fans will be curious to see how she will fare in IMPACT, as well as what kind of impact she will make on Tony Khan's promotion following her debut match.

