"Who’s gonna step up?" - Former WWE Superstar challenges Tony Khan's AEW roster to join his stable

During a recent interview, former WWE superstar Claudio Castagnoli challenged the entire AEW roster to try and make it into his stable.

AEW has often come under fire for its large roster and the number of factions the promotion has. Despite this, large pairings of wrestlers have resulted in stars getting recognition or screen time even with a massive roster.

During an interview with Bleacher Report, ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli challenged the AEW roster to try and join the Blackpool Combat Club.

“We’re always looking for good additions. I think the key is, who’s gonna step up? It’s somebody who needs to fit the group’s needs and to have the mentality and the ability. The AEW locker room is full of people who have the potential. Who can realize that potential?” Castagnoli asked. (H/T: WrestlingHeadlines)

The stable currently includes former WWE Superstars Jon Moxley, Castagnoli himself, Bryan Danielson, and ROH PURE Champion Wheeler Yuta. While William Regal manages the stable, could there still be room for a fifth member?

Claudio Castagnoli brushed off WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes' Wishlist of Wrestling Goals

Like many ventures in life, wrestlers also have their very own wishlists and goals in their careers. The American Nightmare notably put together a wishlist shortly after parting ways with WWE back in 2016. While the star didn't strike out on every item, many wrestlers have followed suit with their own

During the same interview, Castagnoli commented on Cody Rhodes' wishlist, shooting down the idea of having one, himself.

“That’s not me. I know that became very popular when Cody [Rhodes] made that list. And then afterward, everybody made a list. So I make sure I’m kind of always going against the grain. I just want to work with everybody," Castagnoli said.

Castagnoli continued, noting that he's willing and able to wrestle anybody in AEW.

"Even people who may have been forgotten or who want to prove themselves. I think fans have their own list of who they want me to face in AEW and Ring of Honor. And for every single person I’ve heard so far, I’ve said ‘Yes, please.’” (H/T: WrestlingHeadlines)

Since his largely criticized booking in WWE, fans have seemingly been far happier with Claudio's run in AEW. Now that he's the ROH World Champion, can the former Swiss Superman live up to fans' expectations?

