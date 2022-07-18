"I've seen that pursuit destroy people" - Former WWE Superstar highlights his goals in Tony Khan's AEW

Claudio Castagnoli (FKA Cesaro in WWE) has disclosed that his ultimate goal in Tony Khan's AEW is to be a main eventer and a world champion.

After a decade-long stint in WWE, Castagnoli has been on a tear since making his debut at Forbidden Door on June 26. He then picked up back-to-back wins on the Dynamite special episodes, Blood and Guts on June 29 and Fyter Fest on July 13 to further increase his momentum.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated, Claudio emphasized that his main purpose in going to AEW was to be the top guy. The former WWE United States Champion added that he wants the fans to join him on the path to his ultimate glory.

"This is my pursuit, the main event and the world heavyweight championship, I've seen that pursuit destroy people. Those sacrifices ate them up, always seeking one more run. I've never sacrificed my authenticity or integrity. My destiny is my journey. I want to take fans on that ride, and hopefully win the world title along the way," Castagnoli said.

On July 23, the Swiss star will look to fulfill his destiny of being a world champion as he faces Ring of Honor Champion Jonathan Gresham. The title bout will take place at ROH's Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view.

Former WWE stalwart Claudio Castagnoli on why he joined AEW and the Blackpool Combat Club

During the same interview, Castagnoli revealed that he joined Tony Khan's company because he wanted a new set of challenges.

He also claimed to be suitable for the Blackpool Combat Club and discussed his relationship with Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, and William Regal.

"I came to AEW for new challenges. That’s why I fit perfectly in the Blackpool Combat Club. Like [William] Regal said, ‘You either step up or get stepped on.’ I loved coming in with the BCC because I’ve known those guys for such a long time, and I know they have my back no matter what," said Claudio.

As mentioned earlier, Castagnoli is on a roll right now in AEW. Judging by his momentum, he could soon become a world champion, whether it's in the Jacksonville-based promotion or ROH.

