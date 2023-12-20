Former WWE star claims he could be a better AEW World Champion than MJF

A former WWE star has issued a bold statement, saying he could be a better AEW World Champion than MJF, who's currently at the top of the mountain. The name in question is Swerve Strickland, who has slowly risen to main event status.

The Salt of the Earth has been world champion since Full Gear 2022, where he defeated Jon Moxley to capture the gold. Since then, MJF has overcome many challenges to keep the gold intact across his waist. He would next defend his AEW World Title against Samoa Joe at the Worlds End pay-per-view.

While many have been pleased with MJF's run at the top, Swerve Strickland has claimed that he could be a better champion than him in a chat with News4Jax.

"I think I could do better. Without a doubt. Without a doubt,” said Strickland.

Elsewhere in the chat, Strickland made it clear that his sights were set on winning the AEW World Championship in 2024. The Mogul Embassy leader also added that he would have secured the gold much earlier if he had received the same opportunities as 'Hangman' Adam Page in his first year in All Elite Wrestling.

“Not just any type of gold. AEW World Championship,” said Strickland. “Only to the top, and I said in the middle of this year, if I had gotten the opportunities that 'Hangman Page' would’ve gotten my first year, I would have been the first African American AEW World Champion. And I do believe that. I can still do that.”

Swerve Strickland on not being pushed in WWE

A couple of weeks back, Strickland discussed how fans have been saying WWE made a mistake by not pushing him during his time in the company.

He admitted that WWE made the right decision by not elevating him as he wasn't ready for the spotlight yet. Swerve Strickland added that he was in a much better position now as he was prepared to handle any situation at any given time.

"Like I saw this earlier, they were like, 'They [WWE] should have pushed the button on him a year ago or two years ago.' I'm like, 'No, they shouldn't have.' I'll admit that," said the AEW star. "No, it wasn't my time. Once again, it goes back to Shawn's quote: they were like, I didn't handle this in this position at that time. Now, at a later time, I would probably have handled it better. But, now I know where I'm good at, now I know where my position lies, and I can handle that, I can excel at this."

Strickland is set to square off against Rush as part of the ongoing Continental Classic tournament on this week's edition of AEW Dynamite.

