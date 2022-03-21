"You look at the size of the AEW roster" - Former WWE star comments on Tony Khan acquiring ROH

Tony Khan has acquired Ring of Honor in a move that has generally been seen in a positive light. Former WWE star Doc Gallows was the latest in line to praise the AEW president's move.

Ring of Honor has historically been important to the North American wrestling scene. Some of the biggest names on national television today were once a part of ROH, including the likes of Samoa Joe, CM Punk, Seth Rollins and Bryan Danielson.

Speaking with Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman on The Wrestling Inc. Daily, Doc Gallows had the following to say about Tony Khan's latest acquisition:

“I saw it as a positive,” he said. “You look at the influx of Ring Of Honor talent that came over, maybe unsurely to Impact, then you look at the size of the AEW roster, I think there’s going to be a lot of positives there for younger guys, and guys who are competing for television time. To go to Ring Of Honor and cultivate that brand under the guide of AEW."

Gallows added that some of the stars who were struggling for TV time would benefit:

“Which obviously Tony Khan and the team there is very wrestling positive. The fans, I think want to see that brand continue. So, I think that’s going to be nothing but good to cultivate talent, and give some talent that’s trying to squeeze in there on Dynamite and Rampage a chance to show what they can do as well.” (h/t: WrestlingInc)

Tony Khan has signed big names for AEW in 2022

Apart from acquiring a whole new promotion, Tony Khan has not been shy about acquiring major names for the company this year.

While 2021 saw the likes of Bryan Danielson, CM Punk and Adam Cole join AEW, 2022 started off in a similar vein. Shane 'Swerve' Strickland, Keith Lee and Buddy Matthews are now part of the promotion. Jeff Hardy is arguably the biggest name to debut in AEW in 2022.

Fiending For Followers ‼️ @Fiend4FolIows Jeff Hardy was like na they trolled me for the dance I’m not doing it this time. Jeff Hardy was like na they trolled me for the dance I’m not doing it this time. 😂 https://t.co/NUraeGECtP

William Regal showed up at the Revolution pay-per-view and could be one of the most influential signings Tony Khan has ever made. The former NXT authority figure is a wrestling veteran with a great mind and is also an asset behind the scenes.

How did Scott Hall repay a WWE Hall of Famer in a major way? Find out here.

Edited by Anirudh