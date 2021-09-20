Former WWE star takes a shot at Sting ahead of AEW Grand Slam

Ahead of his upcoming tag team match, AEW's Dax Harwood of the FTR has taken to Twitter to share Sting's throwback match against WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan from Starrcade 1997.

The mini-clip shared by Harwood shows Hulk Hogan delivering a big boot and his signature Leg Drop maneuver to pin the AEW Star, toretain his WCW World Heavyweight Championship:

But it wasn't exactly the way the match between Sting and Hogan panned out. After the latter won the bout, Bret Hart, who had just joined the company, claimed that the referee Nick Patrick executed a fast count to favor the leader of NWO.

Hart then stepped in as a guest referee and restarted the match. Sting then capitalized on the opportunity and delivered a massive Stinger Splash, followed by a Scorpion Death Drop to win the title. The controversy behind that screwy finish continued after the pay-per-view, and was touted as WCW vs. NWO war.

AEW's Dax Harwood, posting a controversial finish to the wrestling legend's match, suggests that the FTR and Tully Blanchard might be planning to swerve something similar during their tag team match on AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam this week.

The rivalry between FTR and Sting & Darby Allin picked up steam on last week's AEW Dynamite

In a matter of one week, the feud between the two tag-teams has become grudge-bearing. The former AEW Tag Team Champions and Tully Blanchard humiliated Sting by wiping off his facepaint.

The babyface duo have been undefeated ever since pairing up. Both men have defeated top-notch teams like Men of the Year, Team Taz, and 2point0, to name a few.

However, their upcoming match could be the toughest of them all. Moreover, Tully Blanchard may likely interject into the match since he has teased a singles clash with his arch-rival Sting.

Although the teaser has caused a massive stir on social media, the company seems to continue the feud between the two men, who are well past their prime.

Who are you rooting for in the upcoming match between the FTR and Sting & Darby Allin? Do you want to see the Stinger go up against Tully Blanchard? Let us know in the comments section below.

